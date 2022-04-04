International Women’s Day 2022, Bianca Ojukwu, Finesse and more: What Nigerians Searched for in March

Women’s issues, politics, entertainment and sports were among the top searches and trending questions that grabbed the attention of Nigerian netizens in the past month.

International women’s day (IWD) was marked on 8 March with corporate organisations, religious bodies, the government and members of the public using the day to discuss the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and the challenges they face. This year’s theme, #BreakTheBias resonated with Nigerians, as the message for gender equality was clearly passed on.

Bianca Ojukwu was one of the top names searched by Nigerians in March. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, politician, and widow of statesman and politician, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was one of the top searched names following her physical altercation with former Anambra’s State Governor, Willie Obiano’s wife, Ebelechukwu Obiano. Videos showing the said altercation went viral, prompting Nigerians to go to Search to get more information on what transpired.

Kemi Afolabi, popular Nollywood actress, revealed that she has only five more years to live. The actress disclosed that she has been diagnosed with lupus, an incurable inflammatory disease caused when the immune system attacks its own tissues. This caught the interest of her fans and the general public and caused a spike in the search for the term, “Lupus” and the question, “What is lupus?”

Pheelz and Buju, were also among the top names searched by Nigerians in March. They are both Nigerian musicians who collaborated to release a song titled Finesse. The song has gone on to become an anthem and has got Nigerians searching for the lyrics of the song as well as the meaning of the word “finesse”.

Interesting questions that Nigerians asked in the month of March included, “When is Mother’s day in 2022?” and “When is APC’s National convention?” Nigerians were interested in the anticipated All Progressives Congress (APC) elective national convention that was held from March 26 to March 27 in preparation for the coming 2023 general elections.

Below is the list of the top trending terms and questions that captured the interest of Nigerians in the month of March.

TOP TRENDING SEARCHES BY NIGERIANS IN MARCH 2022

Winter Paralympics Lupus Finesse, finesse by buju, finesse lyrics, finesse meaning Kemi Afolabi Bianca Ojukwu Valdimir Putin Russia Ukraine War International Women’s Day 2022 Kumama Papa Thomas Partey Ebonyi State Governor

TOP TRENDING QUESTIONS BY NIGERIANS IN MARCH 2022

What is lupus? How to buy shares? When is Jamb 2022 registration ending? When is Mother’s day in 2022? What is intersex? How to validate NIN? Who is Chelsea’s new owner? Who is Bianca Ojukwu? When is APC’s National convention? Who is the Governor of Anambra State?

