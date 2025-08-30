Interior Minister Tunji-Ojo Calls for Rehabilitation-Centered Prisons in Nigeria

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has emphasized that correctional facilities in Nigeria must be structured as centres of rehabilitation and reformation, rather than punitive institutions.

Speaking on Saturday at the signing of performance bonds with agencies under the Ministry of Interior in Niger State, the minister highlighted that reforms within the Nigeria Correctional Service were beginning to yield visible progress.

“Correctional Service is becoming transformational, it’s becoming rehabilitatory, and, of course, it’s becoming reformatory, and that’s what I want to see,” Tunji-Ojo said. “I don’t want our correctional centres to be places of condemnation. And you are the chief correctional officer of the country. From where you picked up to where you are, within this short time, you’ve done a lot, but please, as I always say, when you need to concentrate the most is when you are doing well.”

The minister urged the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service to continue driving reforms to ensure that the system reflects its true mission of correction and rehabilitation.





According to him, the federal government is keen on building strong institutions that can outlive individuals and continue functioning beyond any administration. He remarked: “My dream is to build a ministry to the glory of God that will be able to do well even without me, and that is what we call institution—build institutions. We don’t want a ministry that will be built around a strong person.”

Tunji-Ojo also applauded the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for its efforts in safeguarding national assets, while advising the Federal Fire Service to prepare for reforms that would enhance its role as a custodian of emergency medical and rescue operations.

The minister reminded all agencies under his ministry—including the Nigeria Immigration Service, Civil Defence, Federal Fire Service, and Correctional Service—that their goal must be 100 percent delivery on their mandates. He noted that the ministry had risen from a 62 percent performance rating at its last retreat to 85 percent, but stressed that full achievement was the target.

“What we want to do is to cascade such that what you see in the ministry in terms of excellence is what you will see in Civil Defence, in Immigration Service, in Correctional Service, or Fire Service,” he explained. “As I said to you, we are agents of perfection and let us deliver. Let Nigerians feel our impact. Let’s continue to make people smile. We cannot stop at 85 percent. The goal is 100 percent.”





okay.ng reports that Tunji-Ojo’s call aligns with ongoing national conversations around prison reforms, where stakeholders continue to stress the need for humane treatment of inmates while strengthening public safety.