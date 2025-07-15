News

Intensified Security as Preparations Begin for Former President Buhari’s Burial in Daura

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

Security measures were escalated on Tuesday at the Daura residence of the late Muhammadu Buhari, as preparations commenced for the burial of the former Nigerian President. Security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Army were deployed at the main entrance to ensure tight control of the premises. Additionally, police officers and personnel from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps were positioned strategically within the compound to maintain order and secure the vicinity.

According to okay.ng reports, a section of the compound has been allocated as the final resting place of Buhari. A garden adjacent to the main building is currently the site where a grave is being dug by a small group of men believed to be Buhari’s family members. Access to the grave site has been heavily restricted; journalists and the public are barred from entering, with security personnel enforcing a strict perimeter around the area.

President Bola Tinubu is expected to welcome the remains of the former President upon arrival at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, Katsina. Prior to this, Tinubu had instructed Vice-President Kashim Shettima and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, to travel to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body back to Nigeria, underscoring the significance of the occasion.

