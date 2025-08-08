Intel’s Leadership at a Crossroads Amid U.S.–China Scrutiny

Okay.ng reports that President Trump demanded on Truth Social that Intel’s CEO resign, stating, “The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.” This explosive statement followed scrutiny from Senator Tom Cotton, who raised alarms about national security risks tied to the CEO’s connections.

Senator Cotton’s letter to Intel’s board chair flagged that Lip‑Bu Tan allegedly owns stakes in “hundreds of Chinese advanced‑manufacturing and chip firms,” including “at least eight … tied to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.”

In response, Tan emphasized Intel’s engagement with the Administration, saying they are “ensuring they have the facts” regarding the raised concerns. He reaffirmed his commitment to U.S. security goals and to restoring Intel.

Intel’s shares slid approximately 3% following the public fallout, reflecting market unease over rising political pressure.





As Intel navigates both turnaround challenges and political scrutiny, analysts warn that immediate and strategic communication is essential. Some crisis‑management experts urge the company to either firmly back Tan or to outline any leadership transition plans clearly.

Also notable: Cadence Design Systems, where Tan was previously CEO, recently agreed to a six‑figure settlement for illegal exports to a Chinese military university, intensifying the controversy.