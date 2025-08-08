International

Intel’s Leadership at a Crossroads Amid U.S.–China Scrutiny

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 18: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a swearing in ceremony for Dr. Mehmet Oz as Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator in the Oval Office at the White House on April 18, 2025 in Washington, DC. Oz spoke of a desire to provide America access to great care while reducing chronic disease and modernizing Medicare and Medicaid. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Andrew Harnik / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Okay.ng reports that President Trump demanded on Truth Social that Intel’s CEO resign, stating, “The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem.” This explosive statement followed scrutiny from Senator Tom Cotton, who raised alarms about national security risks tied to the CEO’s connections.

Senator Cotton’s letter to Intel’s board chair flagged that Lip‑Bu Tan allegedly owns stakes in “hundreds of Chinese advanced‑manufacturing and chip firms,” including “at least eight … tied to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.”

In response, Tan emphasized Intel’s engagement with the Administration, saying they are “ensuring they have the facts” regarding the raised concerns. He reaffirmed his commitment to U.S. security goals and to restoring Intel.

Intel’s shares slid approximately 3% following the public fallout, reflecting market unease over rising political pressure.

As Intel navigates both turnaround challenges and political scrutiny, analysts warn that immediate and strategic communication is essential. Some crisis‑management experts urge the company to either firmly back Tan or to outline any leadership transition plans clearly.

Also notable: Cadence Design Systems, where Tan was previously CEO, recently agreed to a six‑figure settlement for illegal exports to a Chinese military university, intensifying the controversy.

