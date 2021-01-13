Instagram suspends Tunde Ednut’s account; Nigerians dragged him

Nigerian musician cum blogger, Tunde Ednut has been dragged like little generator on Twitter after Instagram suspends his account.

Recall that, Tunde Ednut was suspended from Instagram weeks back, he then opened another account @Kingtundeednut, in less than 24 hours, the entertainer got more than 800,000 followers.

He later announced that he’ll do 1 million naira giveaway when he reached 1m followers.

As if Mark Zukerberg is waiting for him to reach 1M followers, he immediately suspended his account.

This comes few days after he dragged Wizkid and blocked Me Macaroni for advising him.

Reacting to this, Nigerians have taken to aTwitter to drag him. See few of their comments below: