Instagram Rolls Out ‘Reposts’ Feature with Dedicated Feeds

Instagram has rolled out a new feature designed to help creators and users alike expand their reach and build deeper connections, Reposts.

With this latest addition, users can now share reels, carousels, and photos directly to their followers’ feeds and profiles, going far beyond the traditional 24-hour Stories repost format.

According to Instagram, Reposts are a fresh social tool to spotlight shareworthy content, helping creators gain exposure while ensuring that original credit remains intact.

When someone reposts your reel or photo, you, the creator, still receive all the views, likes, and engagement.





“Reposts not only help your content reach more people but also ensure all views and engagement are attributed to you — the original creator,” the platform stated.

What makes Reposts different from Story sharing? Instead of disappearing after a day, reposted content lives longer by appearing in your followers’ feeds and on your profile in a new, dedicated Reposts tab. That visibility boost offers a new opportunity for growth, even among users who don’t already follow you.

In addition, Instagram is making reposting more expressive. Users can add their thoughts as text when reposting to share context or reactions, allowing more dynamic engagement.

To repost, simply tap the repost icon below any reel or post that catches your eye. All of your reposts will be available on your profile under a specific Reposts tab, and you can undo any repost by tapping the icon again.