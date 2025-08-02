Information Ministry Urges Calm Amid Controversy Over Badeggi FM’s Broadcast Suspension

The Ministry of Information and National Orientation has officially responded to concerns arising from the recent suspension of Badeggi FM by the Niger State Government. The incident, which sparked multiple reactions within media circles, centers around a directive issued by Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago.

During an expanded APC Caucus Meeting held in Minna on August 1, Governor Bago announced the suspension, accusing the radio station of “unethical broadcasting” and alleged incitement against the government. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who attended the meeting, conveyed the Ministry’s stance on the situation.

In a statement released on Saturday by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister, the Ministry clarified that the suspension of broadcasting licenses is legally under the jurisdiction of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The statement read, “While acknowledging the concerns raised, the Ministry notes that the suspension of broadcasting licenses falls within the purview of the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, as stipulated by law.”

Further emphasizing the Ministry’s position, the statement welcomed the Governor’s decision to formally report the alleged misconduct of Badeggi FM to the NBC for professional resolution, assuring that “the NBC has the necessary mechanisms to resolve the issue in a fair and impartial manner.”





The Minister appealed to all involved stakeholders to maintain composure and patience while the regulatory body undertakes its review. okay.ng reports that this development highlights the ongoing need for clear regulatory processes in the rapidly evolving Nigerian media landscape.