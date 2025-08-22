INEC Urges Nigerians to Correct Voter Records, Replace Lost PVCs Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on Nigerians, particularly those in Bauchi State, to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise by correcting personal details, replacing lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and collecting outstanding cards.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Bauchi State, Umar Ibrahim, made this appeal on Friday during a press briefing where he highlighted the commission’s readiness for the 2027 general elections. He explained that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise is designed to address critical voter needs while ensuring inclusivity and transparency.

According to Ibrahim, the CVR covers fresh registration for first-time voters, correction of personal information such as names, dates of birth, gender, or addresses, replacement of defaced or lost PVCs, transfer of registration from one location to another, and retrieval of uncollected PVCs from the 2022 exercise.

He revealed that online pre-registration commenced on August 18, 2025, while physical registration will kick off on August 25, 2025, across all designated centers in Bauchi State. “Both the online and physical processes will run simultaneously until **August 30, 2026. To be eligible, one must be a Nigerian citizen, at least 18 years old, not previously registered, and physically present for biometric capture,” he stated.





The REC also emphasized that while the online platform remains available 24 hours a day at cvr.inecnigeria.org, physical registration will take place at INEC offices in Bauchi and its 20 local government areas between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm on weekdays, excluding public holidays.

Ibrahim noted that the Preliminary Register of Voters will be displayed quarterly for public scrutiny, allowing claims, objections, and corrections to ensure only eligible voters remain on the final roll.

He further warned against multiple registration, underage registration, PVC collection by proxy, or obstruction of officials, stressing that such violations carry stiff penalties under the Electoral Act 2022.

“I call on all eligible Nigerians in Bauchi State to take full advantage of this opportunity. Please register, update your records where necessary, and collect your PVCs. The Commission remains fully committed to ensuring a free, fair, transparent, and inclusive voter registration process,” Ibrahim added.





okay.ng reports that the initiative is part of INEC’s broader strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral integrity and to prepare adequately for the forthcoming polls in 2027.