INEC Seeks Legal Backing to Allow Voting Without PVCs in 2027

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has signaled a readiness to allow eligible Nigerians without Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to participate in the 2027 general elections—provided that the move is supported by necessary legislative amendments.

Speaking to The Press on Wednesday, the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, stated that the commission is committed to enhancing voter access by leveraging technology. However, he stressed that a revision of existing legal frameworks is essential before any transition away from the current PVC-only accreditation system can be implemented.

The proposal aligns with earlier statements made by INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, during a quarterly consultative meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners held in December 2024. At the meeting, Yakubu underscored the growing importance of technological innovations like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in improving Nigeria’s electoral process.

He explained that while PVCs will remain valid for those who already possess them, the commission is considering allowing voters to use alternative accreditation methods—such as slips issued by INEC or downloaded from its official website—for future elections.





“The commission also believes that with the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, the use of the Permanent Voters’ Cards as the sole means of identification for voter accreditation on Election Day should be reviewed,” Yakubu said.

He added, “Those who already have the PVCs can still use them to vote, but going forward, computer-generated slips issued to the voter or even downloaded from the Commission’s website will suffice for voter accreditation.”

According to Yakubu, the proposed shift would not only reduce the financial and logistical demands associated with voter card production and distribution, but also curb malpractices like the buying and hoarding of PVCs to disenfranchise citizens.