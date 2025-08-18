Explainer

INEC Portal: What You Need to Know About the 2025 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has opened its portal for the 2025 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR), allowing Nigerians to register, update, or transfer their voter details ahead of the next general elections in 2027.

Contents

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know.

When Does Online Pre-Registration Start?

The online pre-registration begins on Monday, 18th August 2025. Nigerians can log on to the official INEC CVR portal at cvr.inecnigeria.org to begin the process.

When Does In-Person Registration Start?

For those who prefer to complete the process offline, in-person registration starts on 25th August 2025. You can visit any of the 37 INEC State Offices or the 774 Local Government Area (LGA) offices nationwide to finalize your registration.

Who Is Eligible to Register?

INEC has outlined the following categories of people who should take part in the 2025 CVR:

  • New voters who have turned 18 years old.
  • Citizens who want to transfer their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to another location.
  • Nigerians seeking to replace lost or damaged PVCs.

The commission emphasized that there will be no multiple registrations, warning citizens to register only once.

Since the announcement, the phrase “INEC portal” has surged on Google Trends, with thousands of Nigerians actively searching for details. This reflects strong public interest as citizens rush to confirm their eligibility and register before deadlines.

Contact Details for INEC

For inquiries and assistance, Nigerians can reach INEC through:

  • Call Lines: 09050858629, 09050858675, 09050858649
  • Email: [email protected]
  • INEC Short Code: 4632

Key Reminder

INEC has urged all eligible citizens to take advantage of this opportunity, stressing that having a valid PVC is the only way to vote in the upcoming elections.

