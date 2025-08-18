INEC Kicks Off Continuous Voter Registration Nationwide as Nigerians Gear Up for 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the official commencement of its long-anticipated Nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, a crucial step ahead of future general elections.

In a post shared on its verified X handle on Monday, August 18, 2025, the commission disclosed that the process begins with the online pre-registration phase, allowing eligible citizens to start the process from the comfort of their homes. Physical registration is scheduled to commence on August 25, 2025.

INEC explained that registration will take place across its 37 state offices and in all 774 local government areas of the country to ensure that citizens in every region have easy access.

According to the statement:





“In-person registration will take place at all its 37 state offices and 774 local government area (LGA) offices nationwide, to ensure easy access for prospective voters.

The CVR exercise is open to new voters aged 18 and above, those who wish to collect or transfer their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), and individuals who need to replace lost or damaged PVCs.”

The commission strongly cautioned against multiple registrations, warning that offenders could face sanctions under the law.





INEC urged Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity, emphasizing that participation in the electoral process begins with registration.

Citizens can also reach the electoral body via its call centre on 0700-CALL-INEC (0700-2255-4632) or through the short code 4632 for further inquiries.

INEC reaffirmed its commitment to deepening democracy by ensuring inclusiveness and equal access for all eligible voters.

okay.ng reports that the voter registration process has historically shaped the credibility of Nigeria’s elections, making this exercise a significant milestone in the nation’s democratic journey.