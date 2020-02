Less than a minute

INEC issues Certificate of Return to Bayelsa governor-elect, Douye Diri

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented Certificates of Return to Bayelsa governor-elect, Duoye Diri and his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Okay.ng reported earlier that the national electoral body declared Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Bayelsa governorship election following the Supreme Court ruling that sacked David Lyon.

More to come shortly…