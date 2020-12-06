INEC: Bye-election in Zamfara State inconclusive

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the state Assembly bye-election conducted in Bakura constituency in Zamfara State on Saturday as inconclusive.

This was announced by the returning Officer Professor Ibrahim Magawata on Sunday.

Okay.ng understands that the election was declared inconclusive following the cancellation of results in 14 polling units in Bakura Ward.

Magawata speaking to journalist said the affected units have a total number of 11,429 registered voters

According to him, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ibrahim Tudu has scored the total number of 18,645 votes, while the APC candidate, Bello Dankande scored 16, 464 votes. This is a difference of 2,181 votes which is less than the affected 11,429 registered voters.

“A new date for the conclusion of the election for the affected polling units would be announced later,” he added.