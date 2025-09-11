INEC and Police Warn Against Early Campaigns Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Nigeria Police Force have jointly raised concerns over the rising trend of premature political campaigns across the country, warning political parties against flouting the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, speaking at a one-day roundtable in Abuja, expressed worry that political actors had already begun subtle campaigns in anticipation of the 2027 general elections. He described the situation as “a disturbing trend that undermines democratic principles.”

Professor Yakubu cited Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which prohibits campaigns earlier than 150 days before polling, while also noting that campaigns must stop 24 hours before elections. He lamented that despite this clear provision, politicians had already started advertising, hosting rallies, and saturating the media with campaign materials.

“Political parties, candidates and their supporters seem to be perpetually in election mode even when the Commission is yet to release the timetable and schedule of activities for elections,” he said.





He further noted that early campaigns hinder INEC’s ability to regulate campaign financing effectively, as political funds are being spent far ahead of official monitoring timelines. “These actions and activities undermine the commission’s ability to track campaign finance limits,” Yakubu explained.

To address the gaps, Yakubu said INEC is working with the National Assembly to review the law, with a view to imposing stiffer penalties. “The major challenge for the commission is the law itself,” he admitted.

Former INEC Chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, also spoke at the event, stressing that premature campaigns have become a recurring problem. He called for a new framework that imposes stricter sanctions. According to him, “All candidates and their parties, and especially incumbent office holders, should be vicariously held responsible and penalised for premature campaigns by third parties.”

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, who also attended the roundtable, stated that the police would enforce the laws as passed by the legislature. He asked: “Do we really need to continue to regulate campaigns in 2025?” Yet, he emphasized the duty of the police to uphold laws, adding, “We will continue to enforce every law that has been duly passed.”





Political parties have reacted differently to the warnings. The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of being the worst offender, insisting that “President Tinubu and the APC are guilty of this.” Similarly, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) accused the APC of monopolising billboards across Abuja and Lagos.

Meanwhile, the APC dismissed these claims, stating that neither the party nor President Bola Tinubu had breached campaign regulations. “We cannot be a responsible party and at the same time be engaged in acts that are against the directives of INEC,” APC spokesman Bala Ibrahim said.

The Presidency also distanced itself from any unauthorised campaign for 2027, warning supporters to stop erecting campaign billboards for President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima.

As debates rage, it is evident that premature campaigns remain one of Nigeria’s biggest electoral challenges, raising fears about political tension, governance distraction, and unequal competition ahead of 2027.

okay.ng reports that the roundtable also included participants from the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, all of whom pledged support for reforms to protect the integrity of Nigeria’s elections.