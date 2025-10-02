Impact Investors Foundation Unveils 10-Year GESI Roadmap to Drive Inclusive Growth in Nigeria

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) has launched the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Roadmap 2025–2035, a transformative 10-year plan aimed at embedding inclusion within Nigeria’s investment and development ecosystem.

The landmark blueprint was unveiled at the third Gender Impact Investment Summit (GIIS), held at the Civic Centre in Lagos under the theme, “Investing in Equity: Advancing Gender-Led Solutions for Inclusive Development.”

The event also marked the official debut of the Nigeria Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035 campaign, a nationwide drive to mobilize targeted capital and accountability frameworks toward gender and social inclusion.

Developed in partnership with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Nigeria, the roadmap outlines ambitious goals to reshape investment flows over the next decade. It targets the mobilisation of $8 billion in cumulative gender-inclusive capital, the creation of 40 inclusive financial products for women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PwDs), 90% adoption of GESI principles by General Partners, $1.5 billion in domestic capital mobilisation, and the enactment of 20 new policy and regulatory instruments.





Speaking at the launch, Etemore Glover, CEO of the Impact Investors Foundation, described the initiative as a bold step toward transforming Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

“This GESI Roadmap is not just a plan; it’s a blueprint for a significant shift in Nigeria’s economy,” Glover said. “The scale of the targets underscores our profound commitment to a future where no one is left behind. This incredibly exciting moment sets a powerful, decade-long course to democratize capital and transform our investment landscape for women, youth, and People with Disabilities (PwDs).”

By signing the Nigeria Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035, stakeholders pledge to drive measurable change — including mobilising inclusive capital at scale, embedding GESI principles into investment strategies, and strengthening institutional and policy frameworks that promote equal access to finance.

Ibukun Awosika, Chair of GSG Nigeria Partner and Vice Chair of GSG Impact, commended the roadmap’s emphasis on accountability.





“The GESI roadmap moves us beyond aspiration to accountability, demanding that stakeholders not only mobilize inclusive capital at scale but also embed GESI principles into every investment decision and policy, thereby enabling the gaps to be closed, unlocking Nigeria’s full economic potential, and ensuring our growth is truly equitable and transformative,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address, Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global, a leading global body for gender lens investing, highlighted the roadmap’s strategic importance.

“Progress is strategic, not accidental, which is why the GESI roadmap is a critical blueprint for Nigeria’s future,” Espinoza noted. “It’s a vital framework for intentionally dismantling financial barriers, empowering women, youth, and people with disabilities, and unlocking the nation’s full economic potential.”

The summit featured panel discussions, fireside chats, and goodwill messages from leaders in finance, business, and policy. A major highlight was a dedicated deal room, designed to connect women-led and women-owned enterprises directly with impact investors, fund managers, and development finance institutions ready to deploy capital.

According to the organisers, the roadmap was produced with the support of key partners including PwC Nigeria, GIZ, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, and the Research and Innovation Systems for Africa (RISA) Fund, backed by UK International Development.

The unveiling of the GESI Roadmap 2025–2035 and the Inclusive Capital Commitment 2035 Campaign reaffirms IIF’s leadership in advancing gender-smart investing, demonstrating a firm commitment to measurable, inclusive growth and sustainable impact in Nigeria’s economy.