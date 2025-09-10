Impact Investors Foundation Opens Nominations for 2025 Annual Awards

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) has officially opened nominations for its 2025 Annual Awards for Impact Investing, a flagship event that celebrates individuals and organisations creating measurable social and environmental value while driving sustainable business growth.

Now in its seventh edition, the Awards will honour changemakers whose work demonstrates that profit and purpose can coexist. The winners will be unveiled at the IIF Annual Dinner and Awards Ceremony, scheduled to hold during the 8th Annual Convening on Impact Investing on November 6, 2025, in Lagos.

Speaking on the announcement, Etemore Glover, CEO of IIF, emphasized the importance of recognising leaders who are shaping Nigeria’s impact economy.

“Over the years, these awards have spotlighted pioneers who demonstrate that capital can and must deliver more than financial returns. By recognising these leaders, we aim to inspire others to embed impact into their business and investment strategies and strengthen Nigeria’s journey toward becoming a thriving impact economy,” she said.

Since their inception, the IIF Awards have celebrated bold visionaries, innovative enterprises, and resilient changemakers across sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, gender inclusion, and financial services. The 2024 edition honoured Alitheia Capital Management, FAMASI Africa, and the Centre for Legal Support and Inmates Rehabilitation (CELSIR) for their contributions to social progress.





For 2025, nominations are open to individuals and organisations across Nigeria and West Africa that can demonstrate measurable impact and a commitment to advancing inclusive, sustainable growth.

Interested nominees can visit the IIF Awards website to review eligibility requirements and submit entries by September 30, 2025.

The IIF reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating barriers to impact investing by strengthening the ecosystem, unlocking private capital, and supporting investments that drive long-term sustainable development.