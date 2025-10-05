Imo Workers Rejoice as Government Begins Payment of ₦104,000 New Minimum Wage

The Imo State Government has commenced the long-awaited payment of the new ₦104,000 (One Hundred and Four Thousand Naira) minimum wage to its workforce, a move that fulfills Governor Hope Uzodimma’s earlier commitment to review the salaries of civil servants in the state.

Workers across various ministries, departments, and agencies confirmed receiving salary alerts reflecting the new wage structure, leading to widespread excitement and expressions of gratitude toward the state government for delivering on its promise.

Governor Uzodimma had earlier approved the new wage structure, setting ₦104,000 as the starting salary for newly employed civil servants, ₦513,000 for medical doctors, and ₦220,000 as the entry-level pay for lecturers in state-owned tertiary institutions.

With this new policy in effect, Imo State now leads the pack of states offering wages higher than the current national minimum wage of ₦70,000 (Seventy Thousand Naira). Lagos State follows with ₦88,000, Rivers State pays ₦85,000, while both Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States offer ₦80,000 respectively.





okay.ng reports that the implementation of this enhanced wage structure has been widely applauded by labour unions and residents, who describe it as a major relief amid the nation’s rising cost of living.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, and made available to journalists on Sunday, the administration remains steadfast in its commitment to enhancing the welfare of workers and driving economic growth.

Ugochukwu stated, “Governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration is spearheading this considerable policy change, which is poised to have a substantial impact on the state’s economic and social well-being.

“The goal of this wage hike is to bolster the financial capacity of workers, empowering them to better address their requirements and invest in goods and services. This, in turn, would give a shot in the arm to local businesses.





“Following Imo, Lagos is offering the next highest minimum wage, clocking in at ₦88,000, with Rivers coming in at ₦85,000. Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa are close behind, each offering ₦80,000.

“The ramifications of this adjustment will be far-reaching, with economic activity getting a boost. Increased spending will give the local economy a lift.”

The state government emphasized that the new minimum wage reflects its dedication to ensuring that civil servants are adequately compensated for their service, thereby fostering greater productivity and improving morale within the public sector.

Observers say the wage review could set a new standard across Nigeria, compelling other states to reassess their salary structures in line with economic realities and inflationary pressures affecting the average Nigerian worker.

With this implementation, Governor Uzodimma has reinforced his administration’s commitment to creating a stable and prosperous working environment that prioritizes the welfare of its people.