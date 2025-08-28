Imo State to Commence Payment of N104,000 Minimum Wage in August as Government Cites Revenue Growth

The Imo State Government has formally confirmed that civil servants will begin receiving a minimum wage of N104,000 starting with the August 2025 salary cycle.

The disclosure was made by Mr. Oguwike Nwachuku, Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodimma, during a live appearance on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief. He stressed that the new wage structure is not a populist gesture but a well-calculated decision reflecting the state’s fiscal strength.

According to him, the decision stemmed from a significant improvement in Imo’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). “When this government came on board, the IGR was less than N400 million, but today, we are talking about an IGR of about N3 billion to N4 billion. This is a very clear pointer that the government is on the right track financially,” he explained.

He attributed the growth to deliberate policies such as the digitization of government processes, sealing of financial leakages, and initiatives that encouraged both local and foreign investors to participate in the state’s economy.





Governor Uzodimma had earlier announced the new wage package on Tuesday, sparking mixed reactions across the state. While many welcomed the move, others questioned its sustainability given that no other state currently pays a comparable minimum wage.

Nwachuku insisted that the wage increment was a product of sound planning and not tied to electoral ambitions. He also highlighted that Imo has executed over 46 road projects, showcasing evidence of prudent resource management.

On the issue of implementation, he clarified: “The new wage structure would be implemented with the August 2025 salaries, while consequential adjustments for other cadres of the civil service will be implemented in subsequent months.”

okay.ng reports that the wage adjustment marks one of the boldest labour-related policies in Nigeria this year, setting Imo apart as a pace-setter in civil service welfare.