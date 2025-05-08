Imo Police Command Sanctions Officers Over Viral Assault Video on Highway

Following a widely circulated video showing police officers assaulting a man on the Owerri-Aba Expressway, the Imo State Police Command has disciplined three personnel.

Sergeant Anayo Ekezie was demoted to Corporal for his direct involvement in the assault using a smoke gunner, while Inspectors Ofem Obongha and Obinna Okereke were reprimanded for lack of supervisory oversight.

DSP Henry Okoye, the Command’s spokesperson, revealed on Wednesday that the officers, all attached to the Safer Highway Unit, were subjected to an orderly room trial after the video surfaced. “The officers are Inspector Ofem Obongha, Inspector Obinna Okereke, and Sergeant Anayo Ekezie, all from the Safer Highway Unit,” Okoye confirmed.

He explained, “Following a review of the video, the Command conducted an orderly room trial in line with Nigeria Police Force disciplinary procedures. Sergeant Anayo Ekezie was found guilty of using his issued smoke gunner in the assault and has been demoted to the rank of Corporal. Inspectors Obongha and Okereke were severely reprimanded for failing to exercise proper supervisory control, which allowed the unprofessional conduct to occur.”





Imo State Police Commissioner Aboki Danjuma condemned the incident, describing it as a breach of police ethics and human rights. He stressed the Command’s zero tolerance for such misconduct and promised accountability for those involved.

The Command encouraged citizens to report any police misconduct through official channels, including the Complaints Response Unit and X-Squad, reinforcing its dedication to professionalism and public trust.