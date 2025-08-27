Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma Approves ₦104,000 Minimum Wage, Increases Salaries for Doctors and Teachers

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has officially approved a new minimum wage of ₦104,000 for civil servants, marking a significant rise from the previous ₦76,000.

The governor made the announcement during a meeting with labour union leaders at the Government House, Owerri, where he emphasized the importance of workers’ welfare in driving productivity and economic growth.

Doctors in Imo State will now receive a minimum wage of ₦503,000, up from ₦215,000, while lecturers and teachers in tertiary institutions will see their pay increase from ₦119,000 to ₦222,000.

Governor Uzodimma acknowledged the numerous challenges his administration had faced since assuming office in 2020, including insecurity, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic difficulties linked to subsidy removal and wage disputes.





He stated, “When workers are paid well, productivity rises, families are happier, and the local economy grows. This is our way of investing in Imo people.”

Uzodimma also highlighted progress in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which has risen from ₦400 million to over ₦3 billion monthly. Federal allocations to the state have equally grown from ₦7 billion to ₦14 billion, while the state debt burden has reduced from ₦280 billion in 2020 to less than ₦100 billion.

According to the governor, his administration has invested heavily in rebuilding collapsed infrastructure, particularly in the road sector, while also tackling insecurity and health sector reforms.

The governor revealed that from August 27, the state government would begin payment of ₦16 billion in outstanding gratuities to pensioners.





Reacting, the Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Imo State chapter, Mr. Uchechigemezu Nwigwe, described the development as “a victory for the entire workforce in the state.”

Also, the State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Mr. Uchenna Ibe, praised the governor’s political will, noting that such bold decisions are uncommon in the state’s history.

okay.ng reports that Uzodimma further charged workers to maintain ethical conduct and avoid redundancy, while assuring them that his government would continue to prioritize welfare.