Imo Community in Shock as Armed Fulani Herders Kill Vigilante Leader, Residents Flee Homes

Tension has engulfed Amakohia-Ubi community in Owerri West Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State following a violent clash with suspected armed Fulani herders that claimed the life of a local vigilante leader and left several others missing.

The bloody incident took place on Wednesday evening around 6:30 p.m., prompting an immediate exodus of frightened villagers into neighboring towns for safety.

A resident, Mr. Paul, revealed that the deceased vigilante leader, identified as Monday Nwaozuzu, popularly called “Ojo Ola,” was shot dead by the assailants.

“The dead, wounded, and missing persons are all members of our vigilante group. Monday Nwaozuzu was killed by the herdsmen, while others are still missing or wounded. At least three members of the vigilante were caught up in the clash,” Paul disclosed.





Another villager, who pleaded anonymity, narrated how the conflict began when vigilantes stopped herders from encroaching into farmlands near the community college.

“It is routine for our vigilantes to guard our farms. Yesterday, they encountered the herders and asked them to turn back, but they refused. Unknown to our men, the herders were fully armed. Suddenly, they opened fire, killing Monday and injuring another. Since then, we have been combing the bushes, searching for those missing,” the source explained.

The fear of abduction deepened after one of the vigilantes’ phone numbers was dialed on Thursday morning, only for a suspected herder to answer the call.

“For now, no one can say whether our brothers are dead or just abducted. This is not the first time our community has suffered such attacks in recent months,” the villager lamented.





As of press time, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Imo State Police Command, Henry Okoye, had yet to issue an official statement. Security agents, however, reportedly visited the scene, while the corpse of the slain vigilante leader was deposited at a morgue.

Residents remain in fear of further violence, with many families abandoning their homes. Okay.ng reports that the situation in Amakohia-Ubi remains tense, and calls for urgent government intervention have grown louder.