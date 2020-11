Speaker of the Imo state house of Assembly, Chiji Collins, has been impeached.

Okay.ng understands that Collins was impeached during a plenary on Friday.

The motion for his removal was supported by 19 out of 27 lawmakers of the assembly.

He was accused of financial impropriety, high handedness, gross misconduct, among others.

The lawmakers elected Paul Emeziem, member representing Onuimo local government area, as the new speaker.