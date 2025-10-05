Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija Season 10, Clinches ₦150 Million Grand Prize

Imisi, whose real name is Opeyemi Ayanwale, has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10, beating 28 other contestants to claim the coveted ₦150 million grand prize at the live finale on Sunday night.

The emotional finale saw Dede finish as runner-up, with Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Isabella, and Kaybobo rounding out the top nine finalists.

The night kicked off with high anticipation as Kaybobo became the first finalist to be evicted, securing ninth place. Isabella followed in eighth, while Mensan and Jason Jae exited in seventh and sixth positions respectively. Kola finished fifth, while Sultana, one of the fan favourites, took fourth place.

In a tense final showdown, Koyin came third, leaving Dede and Imisi as the last two standing. After weeks of competition, alliances, and intense moments, Imisi was announced as the ultimate winner of BBNaija Season 10, walking away with the ₦150 million prize, including cash, gifts, and endorsement opportunities.





The 2025 edition of the reality show began with a two-day opening ceremony that introduced housemates in separate batches, the female contestants on July 26, followed by the male contestants on July 27.