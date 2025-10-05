Celebrities

Imisi Wins Big Brother Naija Season 10, Clinches ₦150 Million Grand Prize

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
1 Min Read
Imisi
Imisi

Imisi, whose real name is Opeyemi Ayanwale, has emerged as the winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10, beating 28 other contestants to claim the coveted ₦150 million grand prize at the live finale on Sunday night.

The emotional finale saw Dede finish as runner-up, with Koyin, Sultana, Kola, Jason Jae, Mensan, Isabella, and Kaybobo rounding out the top nine finalists.

The night kicked off with high anticipation as Kaybobo became the first finalist to be evicted, securing ninth place. Isabella followed in eighth, while Mensan and Jason Jae exited in seventh and sixth positions respectively. Kola finished fifth, while Sultana, one of the fan favourites, took fourth place.

In a tense final showdown, Koyin came third, leaving Dede and Imisi as the last two standing. After weeks of competition, alliances, and intense moments, Imisi was announced as the ultimate winner of BBNaija Season 10, walking away with the ₦150 million prize, including cash, gifts, and endorsement opportunities.

- Advertisement -

The 2025 edition of the reality show began with a two-day opening ceremony that introduced housemates in separate batches, the female contestants on July 26, followed by the male contestants on July 27.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByDamilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Follow:
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
Previous Article Team Brazil Secures Historic Victory at E1 Lagos Grand Prix, Marks First-Ever Win in Electric Powerboat Series
Next Article BBNaija Season 10 Finale: How Viewers Voted for Imisi to Win [Percentage Breakdown]

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

LASUED VC Says No Lagos Teacher Earns Below N150,000 Monthly
Education
Lawmakers Condemn Deplorable State of Calabar–Itu Highway, Demand Urgent Action
News
Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)
CBN Tightens PoS Rules, Bars Debtors and Blacklisted Operators
Economy
FG to Recover All Funds Outside TSA, CBN — Edun
Economy
Bola Tinubu
Tinubu Convenes Council of State and Police Council Meetings Over Worsening Insecurity
Security
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like