I’m not interested in a return to Liverpool – Coutinho hit back at Peter Moore

Barcelona midfielder, Philippe Coutinho has disclosed that he is not interested in a return to former club Liverpool.

Coutinho joined Barcelona in January 2018, after spending five years at the Premier League club.

The 27-year-old has struggled to break into Barcelona the first-team squad, he was later loaned to Bayern Munich last summer.

Reacting to Liverpool chief executive, Peter Moore comment, the attacking midfielder insisting that he did not dream of joining Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking in an interview with Metro UK, Moore said: “I am not surprised that Liverpool is hovering this season,”

“They have a great team and coach.

“Everyone saw them last season as they won the UEFA Champions League.

“I am so delighted for Liverpool because I have many friends, including ex-teammates at Anfield.

“I am so glad for them, and that is all. I don’t look back. I took another pathway, just like everyone else.

“I’m focused entirely on this new journey and hoping to reach my dreams just like everyone else.

“I am delighted with what I did in the past at Anfield, and now I can only look forward.”