News

Ikeja Electric Releases New Prepaid Meter Prices

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
2 Min Read
Ikeja Electric
Ikeja Electric

Ikeja Electric has released an updated price list for prepaid meters, with the new rates coming into effect from August 6, 2025.

The revised costs, which apply to both single-phase and three-phase meters, include Value Added Tax (VAT) and vary by meter provider.

In a notice posted on its official X account on Friday, the distribution company said the adjustments were in line with the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme and reflect the latest approved rates for licensed meter suppliers.

According to the updated list, the prices are as follows:

- Advertisement -

  • MBH Power Ltd: Single-phase – ₦135,987.50; Three-phase – ₦226,825.00
  • Turbo Energy Ltd: Single-phase – ₦145,608.75; Three-phase – ₦236,903.13
  • Aries Electric Ltd: Single-phase – ₦145,125.00; Three-phase – ₦258,000.00
  • Mojec Asset Management Company Ltd: Single-phase – ₦135,718.75; Three-phase – ₦226,825.00
  • Paktim Metering Nig. Ltd: Single-phase – ₦137,600.00; Three-phase – ₦233,275.00
  • Holley Metering Ltd: Single-phase – ₦133,854.03; Three-phase – ₦219,497.09
  • CIG Metering Assets Nigeria Ltd: Single-phase – ₦150,500.00
  • New Hampshire Capital Ltd: Single-phase – ₦133,300.00; Three-phase – ₦231,125.00

Ikeja Electric noted that the prices are “valid subject to meter availability” and urged customers to rely on official communication channels for accurate information on meter procurement.

The company assured that the revised pricing is part of its commitment to transparency and ensuring customers have easy access to up-to-date information on acquiring meters under its approved MAP vendors.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Cholera Epidemic in Niger State Claims 16 Lives Amid 150 Confirmed Cases
Next Article Rahama Sadau Married Actress Rahama Sadau Announces Marriage, Shares Joyful Wedding Moment

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,550.00
Sell₦1,570.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,765.00
Sell₦1,795.00

Updated: 7 hours ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Buba Marwa
NDLEA Boss Urges Families, Faith Leaders, and Communities to Unite Against Drug Abuse and Cultism in Youths
News
Oba Olu Adegoke Adeyemi
Alara of Aramoko Ekiti, Oba Olu Adegoke Adeyemi, Is Dead
News
Netflix
Nigeria’s Top 10 Most-Watched Netflix Titles This Week
Entertainment
ASUU
ASUU Warns of Imminent Strike, Demands Urgent Action from Federal Government
Education
Rahama Sadau Married
Actress Rahama Sadau Announces Marriage, Shares Joyful Wedding Moment
Celebrities
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like