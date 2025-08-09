Ikeja Electric Releases New Prepaid Meter Prices

Ikeja Electric has released an updated price list for prepaid meters, with the new rates coming into effect from August 6, 2025.

The revised costs, which apply to both single-phase and three-phase meters, include Value Added Tax (VAT) and vary by meter provider.

In a notice posted on its official X account on Friday, the distribution company said the adjustments were in line with the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme and reflect the latest approved rates for licensed meter suppliers.

According to the updated list, the prices are as follows:





MBH Power Ltd: Single-phase – ₦135,987.50; Three-phase – ₦226,825.00

Turbo Energy Ltd: Single-phase – ₦145,608.75; Three-phase – ₦236,903.13

Aries Electric Ltd: Single-phase – ₦145,125.00; Three-phase – ₦258,000.00

Mojec Asset Management Company Ltd: Single-phase – ₦135,718.75; Three-phase – ₦226,825.00

Paktim Metering Nig. Ltd: Single-phase – ₦137,600.00; Three-phase – ₦233,275.00

Holley Metering Ltd: Single-phase – ₦133,854.03; Three-phase – ₦219,497.09

CIG Metering Assets Nigeria Ltd: Single-phase – ₦150,500.00

New Hampshire Capital Ltd: Single-phase – ₦133,300.00; Three-phase – ₦231,125.00

Ikeja Electric noted that the prices are “valid subject to meter availability” and urged customers to rely on official communication channels for accurate information on meter procurement.

The company assured that the revised pricing is part of its commitment to transparency and ensuring customers have easy access to up-to-date information on acquiring meters under its approved MAP vendors.