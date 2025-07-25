News

Ikeja Electric Announces Planned Power Outage from July 28 to August 21 for TCN Maintenance

Muhammad A. Aliyu
By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
Ikeja Electric
Ikeja Electric

Ikeja Electric Plc has announced that customers within its distribution network may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding over the coming weeks due to scheduled maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a public notice issued on Friday, July 25, 2025, the utility firm disclosed that the TCN will be conducting planned maintenance work on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line from Monday, July 28 to Thursday, August 21, 2025, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily.

The statement, signed by the management of Ikeja Electric, warned that the maintenance exercise will affect power availability across the company’s service areas, leading to temporary disruptions in supply.

“During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage,” the notice read.

- Advertisement -

While urging customers to bear with the company during the disruption, Ikeja Electric expressed regret over the inconvenience and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring improved service delivery.

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMuhammad A. Aliyu
Follow:
Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria.
Previous Article Tinubu Assures Power Firms of Debt Resolution, Seeks More Time for Verification
Next Article Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) Eko Disco Announces Power Outage from July 28 to August 21 for TCN Line Maintenance

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,520.00
Sell₦1,535.00
GBP
Buy₦2,088.00
Sell₦2,120.00
EUR
Buy₦1,750.00
Sell₦1,785.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Bariga LCDA Renames Streets to Honour Tinubu, Sunny Ade, Olamide, 9ice, Bukayo Saka and Others [Full List]
News
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC)
Eko Disco Announces Power Outage from July 28 to August 21 for TCN Line Maintenance
News
Tinubu Assures Power Firms of Debt Resolution, Seeks More Time for Verification
Energy & Oil Top stories
Emmanuel Ikazoboh
Emmanuel Ikazoboh Named New Chairman as Dangote Steps Down from Cement Company
Brands
Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa
FG Debunks Claim of New 12-Year Minimum Age for JSS1 Admission, Affirms 10-Year Policy
Education
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like