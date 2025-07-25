Ikeja Electric Plc has announced that customers within its distribution network may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding over the coming weeks due to scheduled maintenance by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

In a public notice issued on Friday, July 25, 2025, the utility firm disclosed that the TCN will be conducting planned maintenance work on the Omotosho–Ikeja West 330kV transmission line from Monday, July 28 to Thursday, August 21, 2025, between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM daily.

The statement, signed by the management of Ikeja Electric, warned that the maintenance exercise will affect power availability across the company’s service areas, leading to temporary disruptions in supply.

“During this period, customers may experience intermittent power supply and load shedding across our network due to the planned TCN outage,” the notice read.





While urging customers to bear with the company during the disruption, Ikeja Electric expressed regret over the inconvenience and reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring improved service delivery.