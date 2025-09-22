IIF to Host Third Gender Impact Investment Summit in Lagos, Unveils Groundbreaking GESI Roadmap

The Impact Investors Foundation (IIF) has announced that the third edition of its Gender Impact Investment Summit (GIIS) will be held on October 2, 2025, at the Civic Centre in Lagos.

The summit, themed “Investing in Equity: Advancing Gender-Led Solutions for Inclusive Development,” will mark a shift from advocacy to tangible action, with the unveiling of the Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) Roadmap. The framework aims to address systemic barriers limiting access to finance for women, youth, and People with Disabilities (PWDs), while guiding stakeholders toward more inclusive investment practices.

Etemore Glover, CEO of IIF, said the event was designed to move beyond dialogue and drive real change. “This summit is about more than just talk; it’s about action. By shifting our focus from advocacy to a powerful business strategy, we’re proving that investing with a gender lens isn’t just about doing good—it’s about achieving higher returns.”

One of the key highlights will be the creation of in-person and virtual deal rooms, designed to connect investment-ready, women-led, and women-owned businesses with capital providers. The initiative is expected to facilitate vital partnerships and unlock real-world investments.





The GIIS will bring together entrepreneurs, financial institutions, enterprise support organisations, government agencies, and the media, providing a platform for networking, panel discussions, fireside chats, and thought leadership sessions. Notable speakers from the financial, business, and policy sectors will be in attendance, with Jessica Espinoza, CEO of 2X Global, delivering the keynote address.

According to Glover, IIF’s broader goal is to position Nigeria as a continental leader in gender-inclusive investment. “Through GIIS, IIF is committed to establishing Nigeria as a leader in gender-inclusive investments, showing the world that economic prosperity and social impact can go hand-in-hand,” she added.