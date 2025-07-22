Igbo Youths Threaten 2027 Election Boycott Over Nnamdi Kanu’s Detention

The All Igbo Youth Forum has declared that Igbo youths will boycott the 2027 general elections if the Federal Government fails to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), from detention.

Okay.ng reports that the warning was issued by the group’s National President, Chief Chinedu Obilor, who stated that despite suspending an earlier planned protest, the group remains firm in its demand for Kanu’s release.

Obilor explained that the decision to postpone mass action was made following a meeting with Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, who reportedly assured them that President Bola Tinubu was engaged in dialogue on the matter.

“We believe the President will listen to the cry of Ndigbo and release Kanu,” Obilor said. “But let it be clear—we cannot be discussing 2027 while Nnamdi Kanu remains in detention.”





The forum gave a two-month ultimatum for action, tasking Kalu to urgently take their demand directly to President Tinubu.

“If they fail, we will march 10 million strong to Abuja and dare them to jail us all,” Obilor said, adding that the continued detention of Kanu, while other agitators and suspected terrorists walk free, amounts to injustice and double standards.

He warned that the youth of the region are prepared to mobilize and sustain nationwide protests, unless decisive steps are taken.

“We’ll mobilise 10 million Igbo youths to march and tell the government we won’t vote if Kanu is not released,” he said.





The forum also voiced strong dissatisfaction with what it described as the systematic exclusion of the Igbo from recent federal appointments, calling it a glaring case of marginalisation.

“How can we say we’re one Nigeria when Igbo people are always excluded?” Obilor queried.

Obilor further condemned moves by northern politicians to seek a return to power in 2027, saying such ambitions violate the spirit of equity and fairness.

“Any coalition that won’t cede the ticket to the South will not fly,” he declared. “The North had eight years under President Buhari. The South must complete its turn.”

He also lashed out at some Igbo political leaders, accusing them of betraying Kanu’s cause and misleading the president.

“Some of them are behind Kanu’s plight and they are deceiving the President,” he said. “They have no grassroots support. We who live here with our families have the real followers.”

Obilor urged President Tinubu to listen to the voices of Igbo youths, not political elites with questionable influence, warning that continued silence on Kanu’s detention could trigger political consequences ahead of the next election.