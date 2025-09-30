Igbo National Union Demands Fair Trial for Nnamdi Kanu

The Igbo National Union – Worldwide (INU-W) has urged the Federal Government to ensure fairness in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement by its Administrative Secretary, Mazi Austin Mary-Ndukwu, the group cautioned against the use of compromised witnesses or questionable evidence, stressing that justice must not only be done but also be seen to be done.

The appeal follows the September 26 ruling of Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which struck out the “no case submission” filed by Kanu’s lawyers. INU-W expressed concern that the decision has heightened public fears of bias in the judicial process.

The organisation drew comparisons with other high-profile cases, including that of Sunday Igboho and individuals accused of terrorism, arguing that inconsistent approaches fuel perceptions of unequal treatment. It therefore urged the government to apply the same standards of fairness and justice to Kanu’s case.





INU-W also appealed to IPOB members and the wider Igbo community to remain calm and avoid protests or demonstrations that might undermine the legal process. It warned that street actions could be counterproductive and escalate tension.

“This period calls for sober reflection by Ndigbo on our identity, existence, and survival within the Nigerian federation,” the group stated, adding that only a transparent and impartial trial could guarantee confidence in the rule of law.