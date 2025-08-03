Igbo Group Questions Customs Boss Tenure Extension, Cites Marginalization Risk

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has raised serious reservations over the recent extension of the tenure of Nigeria Customs Comptroller General, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, describing the decision as detrimental to equity and regional inclusion within the nation’s key federal institutions.

In a press release signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ezechi Chukwu, Ohanaeze argued that the President’s approval of the extension could significantly hinder the elevation prospects of Deputy Comptroller General BU Nwafor, a native of Anambra State and next in line for the CG position.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is concerned that the extension of CG Adeniyi’s tenure may affect the expected elevation of DCG BU Nwafor, who is due for retirement in October 2026. With the extension, the possibility of her assuming the position of Comptroller General appears uncertain,” the group said.

The organization stressed the importance of adhering to the federal character principle, urging President Tinubu to uphold fairness and equitable distribution of opportunities in high-level appointments.





“Ohanaeze considers this development a potential breach of the fairness clause in the constitution, which guarantees every region adequate representation in the leadership of Nigeria’s security and paramilitary agencies,” Dr. Chukwu added.

The group concluded by appealing to the President to revisit the decision in the interest of inclusiveness and national cohesion.

okay.ng reports that the conversation around equitable leadership across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones has remained at the forefront of public discourse in recent months.