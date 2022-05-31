Ifeanyi Odii emerges Ebonyi PDP governorship candidate

Ifeanyi Odii, Founder and Chairman of Orient Global Group has emerged the governorship candidate of Ebonyi state.

The 45-year old businessman who is also the President and CEO of Ultimus Holdings polled 349 votes. His closest rival got nine votes in the election which took place on Sunday at the PDP secretariat in Abakaliki.

According to a statement on Monday, Odii was declared winner of the election by the governorship committee chairman for Ebonyi State, Rotimi Olalekan, who described the exercise as transparent.

Odii promised to help the PDP to reclaim its mandate which was taken away by the current governor, David Umahi, who defected to the All Progressives Congress in November 2020.