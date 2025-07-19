Ifa Council Threatens Legal Action Over Awujale Oba Sikiru Adetona’s Burial Controversy in Ogun State

The International Council For Ifa Religion (ICIR) has issued a formal warning of legal action against both the Ogun State Government and the family of the late Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona. The council condemned what it described as a violation of established legal and traditional protocols in the burial rites of the monarch.

Okay.ng reports that Oba Adetona passed away on July 13, 2025, at 91 years old. Despite his traditional status, the burial was conducted in accordance with Islamic rites, a move that the ICIR believes contradicts the customary practices for Yoruba rulers in the state.

In a jointly signed statement by ICIR President Fayemi Fakayode, Public Relations Officer Ayanladun Fajemisin, and legal representative Ifasola Opeodu, the council condemned the deviation from Yoruba burial customs, referencing a previous judicial ruling that affirmed burial ceremonies for rulers must follow Yoruba traditional customs rather than foreign religious practices such as Islam or Christianity.

The statement applauded the Osugbo Confraternity of Ijebu-Ode for their restraint during the unfolding controversy. It also criticized Islamic clerics, led by the Chief Imam of Ijebu-Ode, accusing them of violating the law and displaying traits the council attributes to their religion’s “lawlessness.”





“This poignant moment reminds us that the gentleness of a lion is not a sign of weakness, but rather a testament to its wisdom and strength, as embodied in the proverb ‘Yíyọ́ ẹkùn; tojo kọ́,” the statement read.

The ICIR emphasized that the burial process contravened Part 8, Section 55, Sub-section ii of the Ogun State Chieftaincy law, warning that this issue is not merely about burial rites but an assault on the cultural fabric of the Yoruba people. The council suggested that this event signals an agenda threatening the survival of their traditional institutions, warning that the erosion of cultural practices could lead to the annihilation of the race by outside influences.

Moreover, the council condemned the disrespect shown to the Osugbo Confraternity by government officials, family members of the late Oba, and security personnel during the burial. It vowed to pursue legal recourse to ensure adherence to laws and traditional norms in the future.