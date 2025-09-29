Idris Dismisses Religious Genocide Claims, Says Violence Targets All Nigerians

The Federal Government has rejected claims that Nigeria is facing a systematic genocides against Christians, insisting that terrorist violence in the country is not driven by religion.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said in a statement that describing the security crisis as religious persecution is “false, baseless, despicable, and divisive.”

He stressed that terrorists attack all Nigerians who oppose their ideology, regardless of faith. “Muslims, Christians, and even those who do not identify with any religion have suffered at their hands,” Idris said.

The minister highlighted recent security gains, noting that between May 2023 and February 2025, security forces neutralized 13,543 terrorists and rescued nearly 10,000 hostages. He also confirmed the arrest of the top leadership of ANSARU, an Al-Qaeda affiliate in Nigeria, last month.





“These feats expose as unfounded the notion that Nigeria is passively tolerating religiously motivated terrorism,” he said.

Idris emphasized accountability within security agencies, pointing out that court-martials and prosecutions have been carried out against personnel found guilty of misconduct. He also noted that over 700 Boko Haram suspects have been convicted, with further trials ongoing.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s diversity, the minister said Christianity is not endangered in the country, citing that the current heads of the Armed Forces and Police are Christians. He added that Nigeria is home to both one of the largest Muslim communities globally and some of the biggest Christian congregations.

He also referred to the Commonwealth Peace Prize awarded to Nigerian interfaith leaders earlier this year as proof of the country’s global recognition in peacebuilding.





“The Nigerian story is not one of religious genocide or persecution. It is a story of a nation confronting terror with resolve, prosecuting offenders under the law, and strengthening unity among its diverse people,” Idris said.