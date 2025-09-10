Idoma Council Clears Air: Tinubu Not Affected by Revoked Chieftaincy Titles in Benue

The Idoma Area Traditional Council (IATC) in Benue State has officially dismissed claims linking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to the recent suspension of traditional titles in Idoma land.

Clarification from Council Secretary

According to Adegbe Uloko, Secretary to the paramount ruler, His Royal Majesty, Agaba-Idu (Dr) Elaigwu Odogbo John, the President’s name never appeared on any list of honourees submitted for recognition by the Igede Traditional Council.

The statement, released on Tuesday, follows rumours and media speculations that the President was among those whose chieftaincy conferments had been nullified. Uloko stressed that “at no time did the list submitted to the Idoma Area Traditional Council contain the name of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or that of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”





General Suspension of Titles

The IATC explained that the directive, first issued on August 19, 2025, and reinforced on September 2, was a blanket order suspending all conferments until proper vetting and approval could be completed. This included a clear directive to the paramount ruler of Igede, His Royal Highness Ero Oga, to step down all pending chieftaincy ceremonies.

“The declaration was a general directive suspending all conferment of chieftaincy titles by all intermediate area traditional councils within Idoma land until duly considered and approved by the Idoma Area Traditional Council,” the statement added.

Preserving Tradition and Dignity





The council reiterated its commitment to protecting the sanctity of the throne, safeguarding cultural values, and preventing political interference in traditional institutions.

It emphasised that the decision was not targeted at any individual but was necessary to prevent confusion and abuse of traditional honours.

Broader Implications

This clarification underscores the delicate nature of traditional titles in Nigeria, particularly when political leaders are involved. By distancing the President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation from the controversy, the IATC aims to maintain cultural dignity while avoiding unnecessary political interpretations.

okay.ng reports that the IATC assured its readiness to continue working towards peace, unity, and development in Benue State and across Nigeria.