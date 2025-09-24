Ibadan Airport Resumes Operations After Modernisation

The Ladoke Akintola Airport in Ibadan, Oyo State, has resumed operations after five months of closure for an upgrade to international standards.

The first aircraft, an advance member of the presidential fleet, landed at 9:14 am on Wednesday, ahead of President Bola Tinubu’s scheduled visit for the coronation of the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on Friday.

A statement from Governor Seyi Makinde’s media aide, Dr Sulaimon Olanrewaju, confirmed that the successful landing signalled the airport’s readiness to handle high-profile flights.

Governor Makinde had launched the airport upgrade project in September 2024, describing it as a key infrastructure to connect Oyo State to global markets and strengthen its economy. He said the modernisation would enhance air travel operations and create a reliable network for business and leisure travel.





The upgrade included a refurbished VIP lounge, the acquisition of a new fire truck, and the installation of a 500,000-litre aviation fuel storage and dispensing facility.