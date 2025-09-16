Ibadan Airport, Circular Road Near Completion — Oyo Acting Governor

Oyo State Acting Governor, Abdulraheem Lawal, has announced that the upgraded Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport will be ready for aircraft takeoff and landing within two to three weeks, while the Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road is expected to be completed in the next two to three months.

Lawal disclosed this during inspection visits to the two projects on Monday, describing them as legacy projects that reflect Governor Seyi Makinde’s commitment to infrastructure supporting economic expansion.

According to him, the airport upgrade has reached about 75–76 percent completion. “In the next two or three weeks, the international airport will be ready, at least for landing and takeoff of aircraft, which is the major accomplishment of that project,” he said. He added that final works include runway markings, installation of the instrument landing system, and completion of the runway wings.

On the Circular Road, the Acting Governor inspected the 32.5-kilometre East Wing and expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work. “This is a legacy project that people will come into Oyo State to see. The contractors are doing the job in accordance with specifications, as well as speed and timing,” he stated. He noted that hydraulic bridges, culverts, and civil engineering works were on track.





Lawal assured that the state government would continue funding the projects and engaging contractors to prevent delays. He expressed confidence that the airport would be delivered within a month and the Circular Road within three months.

Responding to whether the airport would be ready for the Olubadan coronation, Lawal said contractors would determine usability. He added that three separate tests on the runway confirmed compliance with international standards.

The airport, renamed from Ibadan Airport to Samuel Ladoke Akintola International Airport, was unveiled in 2024 with a budget of N41 billion.