I still strongly support Buhari, Freed Abuja-Kaduna train passenger says

Hassan Usman, a lawyer and one of the victims of Abuja-Kaduna train attack, says he is still a strong supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Usman, who spent over 100 days in captivity alongside his wife, Amina, made this disclosure while speaking with ICIR in an interview.

He however admitted that though he was still a supporter of Buhari, his administration has scored “below average” in terms of security.

“I am still a strong supporter of Buhari but in terms of security, I can score this government below average,“ Usman said.

“Because one of their major responsibilities is to see that the lives and property of citizens are being guaranteed by the government.

“But as it is now, I can say that the government has failed woefully in that area. Despite the huge resources allocated for security in Nigeria, there is nothing to write home about.”

Speaking about his experience, Usman said, “It has been a bitter experience I must say. Since when we were captured, we had to walk long miles for almost three days before we reached a camp where we were detained for close to four months and being there is a bitter experience actually.”

“Because since we arrived at that camp, we have been sleeping on bare ground for most of the time. Come rain, come sunshine, we have been there. Mosquitoes and reptiles and snakes were biting us for a very long time.

“We have killed more than 10 snakes and some other reptiles like scorpions or what have you.”