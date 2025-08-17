I Reacted Out of Pain But I’m Not Entirely Free from Blame – Comfort Emmanson on Ibom Air Drama

Comfort Emmanson, the Ibom Air passenger at the center of a viral in-flight altercation, has once again spoken out, insisting that the episode has left her deeply scarred and misunderstood.

In a series of posts via her Instagram story, Emmanson reflected on the August 10 incident that saw her clash with a flight attendant, Juliana Edward, and later being dragged off the plane in Lagos, a moment that was captured on video and widely circulated online.

“I’ve been flying with Ibom Airlines for years prior to this and never experienced this,” she wrote.

“It’s a lesson and a turning point for me as a woman and a human… I’m not entirely free from blame also, be it intentional or accidental, whatever reaction after I was dragged down from the plane came from a place of pain.”





Emmanson described the ordeal as humiliating, saying her swimsuit was pulled in the scuffle, leaving her partially exposed.

“Imagine the pain as a woman, then tell me how you will react while going through such,” she stated, adding that she reacted out of shock and pain, not out of intent to cause harm.

The airline had earlier accused her of assaulting its crew and banned her indefinitely, while the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) placed her on a no-fly list. She was also remanded at Kirikiri Prison before a court later dismissed the case.

Addressing critics who have labeled her as violent or unstable, Emmanson stressed: “I am not cr@zy, neither am I wayward. I have never been in such a situation in my life and I don’t wish it on my enemy.”





In another statement, she lamented the public backlash and what she described as “wrong interpretations” of the incident.

“There have been lots of narratives being pushed about the incident that happened to me, from the general outburst of Nigerians to wrong interpretations from even well-respected individuals… some claimed my suffering was political, these are all false,” she said.

She emphasized that her conflict with the flight attendant was personal, not political, and maintained that she had been a victim of humiliation and cyberbullying after explicit footage from the incident surfaced online.

“Today I leave the story of what happened between me and Juliana Edward to God and He will judge us both accordingly. I only wish for redemption and to regain whatever dignity I have left as a woman,” she wrote.

Despite the controversy, Emmanson expressed gratitude to those who spoke up in her defense, apologizing to Nigerians for her part in the incident while urging for compassion.

“I love and pray for all of you from the deepest bottom of my heart. God bless you. Amen!” she concluded.