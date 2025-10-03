I Never Met Oluwo Through Ooni — Ex-Olori Chanel Chin Denies Assassination Plot Claims

Chanel Chin, the estranged wife of Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the Oluwo of Iwo, has dismissed the monarch’s allegation that Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, used her in a plot to assassinate him.

The denial follows a recent claim by Akanbi, who accused the Ooni of “setting him up” with Chin, whom he was married to for three years.

The monarch alleged that during their marriage, his then-wife and the Ooni conspired to poison him and orchestrate multiple assassination attempts.

After their separation, Akanbi further claimed that the Ooni secured an apartment for Chin and later met with her in a hotel. The Oluwo said he would provide evidence for the allegations at a later time.





Reacting in a statement issued on Instagram, Chin described the accusations as “false, misleading and damaging to our sacred Yoruba traditional institution.”

She clarified that she was introduced to the Oluwo not by the Ooni, but by a different respected Lagos monarch.

“My attention has been drawn to recent allegations in the media, purportedly involving His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife. I categorically state that these claims are false, misleading, and damaging to our sacred Yoruba traditional institution,” the statement reads.

“For the record, I was introduced to Mr Akanbi by a respected Lagos monarch, not by the Ooni of Ife. During my time as Olori Oluwo, I regarded this Lagos Monarch as my Royal Father and still do with respect. At no time did this monarch introduce me to Mr Akanbi for any malicious intent.

“I fondly recall visiting this monarch and his Olori in Lagos with Mr Akanbi and baby prince Oduduwa — cherished memories.”

Chin also addressed personal matters, revealing that Akanbi “has been absent from our son’s life for over five years and only recently reconnected, providing minimal financial support.”

She urged the public to “disregard all falsehoods against the Ooni of Ife” and called upon the traditional institution to “caution Akanbi from further degrading the sacred throne he once occupied.”





“Mr Akanbi has been absent from Prince Oduduwa’s life for over five years. He only resurfaced in August this year in Canada, refused to sign passport papers, but dropped $500 — the first support Oduduwa ever received from him since we left the palace,” the statement added.

“Despite this, I have shouldered the full responsibility of raising my son, while always advocating for peaceful co-parenting. I therefore plead with the public to disregard all falsehoods against the Ooni of Ife, our foremost monarch.