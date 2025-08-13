Celebrities

‘I Am Not a Thief’ – Ubi Franklin Denies Alleged Theft of Luxury Watch in Miami

Damilola A.
By Damilola A.
2 Min Read
Ubi Franklin
Ubi Franklin

Music executive Ubi Franklin has firmly denied allegations that he stole a luxury wristwatch during a recent trip to Miami, United States, for Davido’s wedding.

The rumours, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday after being reported by a blog, linked Franklin to an alleged theft. In a statement posted on his X account, Franklin described the claims as “completely false and misleading.”

“I am currently aware of the recent circulation on social media linking my name to an alleged theft,” he wrote. “I wish to make it clear that these allegations are completely false and misleading. Recently, I returned from my dear friend/sister’s wedding and I am currently preparing for my sister’s funeral this coming weekend. It is an extremely difficult and sensitive time for me and my family, but I feel it is important to address this matter directly.”

Franklin explained that while in Miami, an individual identified as Benny approached him to sell a wristwatch. After reviewing its history, he declined the purchase to avoid complications. Later, during the wedding church service, Benny sent his brother to deliver another wristwatch, which Franklin confirmed he purchased and paid for in full.

“Given the busy circumstances surrounding the wedding, I was in possession of both wristwatches and wore the one he sent to me through his brother,” he said. “After the wedding, I had to leave Miami immediately to finalise my sister’s funeral arrangements. While airborne, I was contacted by Benny regarding the other wristwatch.”

Franklin stressed his innocence, stating: “I want to state clearly: I am not a thief. I have never stolen from anyone in my life. I purchased a wristwatch and paid in full from Benny. Benny had earlier in the day debunked this news and yet it still kept spreading.”

Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
Damilola A.
Entertainment News Reporter
Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
