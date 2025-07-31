Humanitarian Alert: Nigeria Bears Heavy Cholera Burden Amid Regional Outbreaks

The UN Children’s Fund has revealed that Nigeria currently holds the position as the second-most affected country by cholera in West and Central Africa, underscoring the persistent public health challenge the nation faces. Gilles Fagninou, UNICEF’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, highlighted on Wednesday the endemic nature of the disease in Nigeria, noting recurrent large-scale outbreaks in recent times.

“Cholera remains endemic in Nigeria, with the country experiencing recurrent major outbreaks in recent years. As of end of June, Nigeria recorded 3,109 suspected cholera cases and 86 deaths across 34 states,” Fagninou disclosed in a regional briefing.

This troubling figure places Nigeria just behind the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the hardest-hit nation reporting over 38,000 cases and 951 deaths in July alone. UNICEF emphasizes that over 80,000 children across West and Central Africa are currently at heightened risk of contracting cholera as the rainy season exacerbates transmission risks through flooding and displacement.

The disease, which results from ingesting food or water contaminated with cholera bacteria, can quickly become fatal if untreated. Fagninou explained, “Oral rehydration solution and antibiotics can treat cholera, but young children suffer the most due to poor hygiene and sanitation, lack of safe water, and susceptibility to severe dehydration.”





UNICEF is ramping up interventions, distributing health, water, hygiene, and sanitation supplies to vulnerable communities while supporting vaccination campaigns. “We are in a race against time, working hand in hand with authorities to deliver essential healthcare, safe water, and proper nutrition to children already at risk,” the UNICEF official added.

The agency urgently requires $20 million within three months to enhance health services, risk communication, and community engagement efforts. Apart from Nigeria, neighboring countries such as Chad, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Togo continue battling cholera outbreaks, while Niger, Liberia, Benin, Central African Republic, and Cameroon remain under close watch due to their vulnerability.

The worsening cholera crisis signals an urgent call for collective action among governments, aid organizations, and communities.

okay.ng reports that UNICEF’s efforts are critical in mitigating this escalating health emergency before more lives, especially children’s, are lost.