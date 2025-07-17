Humanitarian Alarm in Benue: Urgent Aid Sought for Displaced Families

Authorities in Benue State have issued a clarion call for urgent intervention as resource scarcity deepens among internally displaced people (IDPs) settled at NKST, Naka in Gwer West Local Government Area.

Following a series of violent attacks in multiple communities within Gwer West, waves of displacement have left hundreds seeking refuge in camps. The Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Aondowase Kunde, while addressing stakeholders during a policy document validation session at Benue Hotels Resorts, Makurdi, warned that the humanitarian challenge has escalated beyond previous levels.

According to Kunde, “I invite everyone to come to the aid of these displaced communities in Gwer West LGA, we must ensure that the most vulnerable are not left behind.” He further revealed a critical shortage of essentials, adding, “The displaced persons in Naka do not have access to the basic resources like portable water and food.”

The NKST camp population has swelled rapidly, now surpassing in size the number of IDPs at Yelewata, who are housed at the International Market in Makurdi. This rapid influx has strained available resources nearly to breaking point.





In a related development, representatives from humanitarian agencies like Save The Children International underscored their commitment to the welfare of children caught in the ongoing crisis. Murjanatu Kabir, a policy manager, stated, “The state government’s initiative to find durable solutions for IDPs will significantly address the needs of vulnerable individuals, including children.”

Lawmakers at the meeting echoed the urgent need for intervention, with Peter Uchi, representative of Guma constituency, lamenting the repeated devastation in his area. According to Uchi, “Some people in Yelewata woke up to discover their families had been wiped out. These traumatic realities must be captured in our policy.”

The House Committee on Humanitarian Affairs also pledged legislative support, emphasizing continuous engagement to ensure the resettlement agenda remains people-focused.

As the policy validation process continues, hopes rise for tailored, long-lasting solutions. John Akuse, Director General of Benue State SDGs, shared optimism about a people-owned framework to soon address the crisis.





Okay.ng reports that efforts remain ongoing to harmonize state and national strategies in dealing with displacement and its impact.