Human Rights Groups Condemn Brutal Attack on NYSC Corps Members in Anambra

By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
A disturbing video has surfaced online showing the violent assault of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members by armed men suspected to be members of Operation Udo Ga-Achi, also known as the Agunechemba Vigilante Group, in Anambra State.

The footage, uploaded by the Haven 360 Foundation on Facebook, revealed one of the corps members, identified as Jennifer Edema Elohor, being mercilessly beaten and stripped naked by gun-wielding men who stormed the lodge where corps members reside.

According to the Haven 360 Foundation, the incident occurred on July 23, 2025, when the vigilante operatives invaded the corps members’ lodge, accusing them of engaging in internet fraud, commonly referred to as “Yahoo Yahoo.” Despite the victims producing their official NYSC identity cards and uniforms, the operatives allegedly continued the brutal attack.

In a statement, the foundation strongly denounced the act, saying:

“We strongly condemn the brutal assault and violation of rights of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members by operatives of Operation Udo Ga-Achi or ‘Agunechemba Vigilante Group’ in Anambra State.

 

“The assault was particularly egregious in the case of Jennifer Edema Elohor, who was beaten, stripped naked, and left exposed and covered in blood.

 

“The victims were subjected to unsavoury, horrible, sexually degrading words and actions, including threats of sexual violation.”

The case has triggered nationwide outrage, with many Nigerians calling for immediate investigation and prosecution of the vigilante operatives involved.

okay.ng reports that the incident has reignited debates on the accountability of local security outfits and their growing influence in communities, especially in the Southeast.

