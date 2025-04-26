Education

House Committee Pledges Support to JAMB to Resolve UTME Challenges Amidst Ongoing Examination

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read

The House of Representatives Committee on Basic Examination Bodies has reaffirmed its commitment to assisting the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in overcoming obstacles hampering the smooth administration of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) nationwide.

During an oversight visit to several UTME centres within the Federal Capital Territory on Friday, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Oboku Oforji, praised JAMB’s efforts, describing the examination as a vital pathway for Nigerian youths’ self-discovery. “To me and the committee, we are very proud of what JAMB is doing. Seeing what they are doing today gives us hope for our country,” Oforji stated.

However, the Committee also identified significant issues at some centres, including poor ventilation, absence of air conditioning, and lack of medical personnel and first aid facilities, especially in centres hosting large numbers of candidates. “Some of the halls were too compact, and candidates were seen fanning themselves because of poor ventilation. We frown at the absence of nurses and inadequate first aid facilities in some centres, especially those hosting up to 250 candidates,” he added.

Oforji further highlighted complaints from candidates regarding multiple payments and registration glitches, promising these concerns would be addressed in an upcoming stakeholders’ meeting. Despite these challenges, he commended the resilience and determination of the candidates, noting their zeal as a source of national pride and hope.

“You can see the zeal and commitment in our children. In spite of the uncomfortable conditions in some centres, their determination to succeed is commendable. They are making us proud,” he affirmed.

The Committee’s visit underscores a proactive legislative approach to ensuring the UTME’s integrity and smooth conduct, recognizing JAMB’s critical role in Nigeria’s educational landscape.

