Hoodlums break into Oba of Lagos palace

The Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu was on Wednesday attacked by hoodlums.

A video footage posted online showed the palace of the monarch while some people believes to be his workers were also seen moving away with his traditional staff.

Ola Adegoke, a resident, said the hoodlum attempted to burn down the palace but the soldiers succeeded in pacifying them.

According to him, the hoodlums seized the monarch’s staff of office, which is the symbol of authority.

He said when the situation was getting out of hand, Akiolu was rescued by the soldiers who later allowed the suspects to move into the palace.

Policemen who later arrived at the scene attempted to engage the suspects but the soldiers were said to have sued for calm.