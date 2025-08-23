News

Hilda Baci Tests Giant Jollof Rice Pot Ahead of Historic Guinness World Record Attempt

Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
By Oluwadara Akingbohungbe
2 Min Read
Hilda Baci
Hilda Baci

Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has set the stage for another remarkable culinary milestone as she was seen preparing a test batch of jollof rice in a gigantic custom-made pot.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the chef working with her team of assistants and spectators while making final preparations for her forthcoming record-breaking attempt. The official feat will take place on September 12, 2025, during the Gino World Jollof Festival at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, a cultural celebration of West African food, music, and tradition.

Attendance at the festival will be free, with organizers confirming that live musical performances and cultural displays will add color to the day.

Hilda, who gained worldwide recognition in 2023 after securing a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, expressed excitement about the scale of this new challenge. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote:

- Advertisement -

“Six metres wide. Six metres tall. On September 12, we make history together. Because what is jollof without you to share it with?”

The chef emphasized that this attempt goes beyond breaking a record—it is an opportunity to showcase African cuisine and foster unity through food.

okay.ng reports that her test run has already sparked wide anticipation among food lovers and cultural enthusiasts who eagerly await the historic cook-off.

- Advertisement -
Stay Updated on the Go with Our Latest News—Join Our WhatsApp Channel Now!
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article EFCC Calls on Victims of Crypto Bridge Exchange Fraud to Aid Ongoing Investigations
Next Article PHOTOS: Nollywood Star Mercy Ebosele Celebrates Arrival of Twins with Husband Kehinde Olasupo

Connect with Okay on Social

Dollar/Naira Rates

Parallel Market Rates

USD
Buy₦1,539.00
Sell₦1,555.00
GBP
Buy₦2,080.00
Sell₦2,130.00
EUR
Buy₦1,760.00
Sell₦1,800.00

Updated: 3 days ago

Displayed rates are for informational purposes only and are subject to change.

Quick Converter

0.00

Rates are for informational purposes only.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Reps Probe ₦59bn National Mass Metering Programme Loan, Query NERC and Fund Managers
News
FAAN
FAAN Restores Direct Cargo Revenue Collection at Lagos Airport After 15-Year Suspension
News
PHOTOS: Nollywood Star Mercy Ebosele Celebrates Arrival of Twins with Husband Kehinde Olasupo
Celebrities
EFCC Calls on Victims of Crypto Bridge Exchange Fraud to Aid Ongoing Investigations
News
Datti Baba-Ahmed Labels ADC Coalition a Political Deception, Reaffirms Loyalty to Labour Party
Politics
- Advertisement -

You May Also Like