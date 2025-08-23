Hilda Baci Tests Giant Jollof Rice Pot Ahead of Historic Guinness World Record Attempt

Nigerian celebrity chef and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci, has set the stage for another remarkable culinary milestone as she was seen preparing a test batch of jollof rice in a gigantic custom-made pot.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the chef working with her team of assistants and spectators while making final preparations for her forthcoming record-breaking attempt. The official feat will take place on September 12, 2025, during the Gino World Jollof Festival at Muri Okunola Park, Lagos, a cultural celebration of West African food, music, and tradition.

Attendance at the festival will be free, with organizers confirming that live musical performances and cultural displays will add color to the day.

Hilda, who gained worldwide recognition in 2023 after securing a Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon, expressed excitement about the scale of this new challenge. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote:





“Six metres wide. Six metres tall. On September 12, we make history together. Because what is jollof without you to share it with?”

The chef emphasized that this attempt goes beyond breaking a record—it is an opportunity to showcase African cuisine and foster unity through food.

okay.ng reports that her test run has already sparked wide anticipation among food lovers and cultural enthusiasts who eagerly await the historic cook-off.