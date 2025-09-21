Hilda Baci: Record-Breaking Pot Will Not Be Auctioned, To Be Preserved as National Symbol

Guinness World Record holder Hilda Bassey, widely known as Hilda Baci, has announced that the giant pot used during her historic cooking marathon will not be auctioned or sold, despite numerous offers from interested buyers.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday at the Gino Nigeria office in Lagos, the celebrity chef explained that the pot had become more than just cookware, describing it as a symbol of history, faith, and innovation.

“Oh, you may not have heard of it. Oh, trust me, so many people have asked about that pot. Some people want to buy it, they said we should auction it,” Hilda told reporters.

She stressed that the pot represents a milestone achievement, pointing to the effort and creativity that went into making it. “That (pot) is a symbol of a lot of beautiful things. It’s a symbol of history. It’s a symbol of faith. It’s a symbol of innovation. Because, trust me, the process of putting that pot together, you know, it’s a symbol of many things,” she said.





Hilda noted that she and her team agreed the pot should remain a source of inspiration for future generations. “I think we agree that this is something that we want 10 years from now, 20 years from now, for people to still be able to see and point to. I think that was the biggest pot of jollof rice in Nigeria. In the world, not just Nigeria, because it’s been established for the first time. I mean, right now, I can tell you we’re definitely not going to auction it,” she declared.

According to her, the plan is to restore the pot to its original form and display it publicly. “We’re not going to sell it. We’re going to make sure that as many people as possible get to see it in its glory. And you’re probably going to ask me, are you going to keep it in that shape, no? We’re going to put it back in a form that it originally was. And, I don’t know, you’ll find it maybe on your way to work or in a museum somewhere,” she added.