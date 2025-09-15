Hilda Baci Officially Breaks Guinness World Record with Largest Ever Serving of Jollof Rice in Lagos

Celebrity chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has once again inscribed her name in global culinary history after the Guinness World Records confirmed her achievement of preparing the world’s largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice.

The official record was set at 8,780 kilogrammes (19,356 lb 9 oz) of the iconic West African dish, surpassing all previous feats. The accomplishment took place in partnership with Gino, one of Nigeria’s leading food brands, on Victoria Island, Lagos.

Guinness World Records shared the news on Monday through its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), announcing: “New record: Largest serving of Nigerian style jollof rice – 8,780 kg (19,356 lb 9 oz) achieved by Hilda Baci and Gino in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.”

Culinary Spotlight on Nigeria





This achievement is another milestone for Baci, who gained international recognition in 2023 after breaking the record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. Her latest success has brought renewed global attention to Nigerian cuisine and cultural heritage.

The Guinness World Records team had earlier expressed support, posting a video clip from the cooking event with the caption: “What’s cookin’? Best of luck to @hildabacicooks who’s attempting a new record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice today.”

A Carnival-Like Experience

The event, which kicked off at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, drew massive attendance from celebrities, government officials, and food lovers. Nollywood star Funke Akindele was among the notable figures who joined Baci to stir the steaming tomato base, praising her resilience and spirit.





The First Lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun, was also on hand to show her support, while other well-known faces such as Kaffy, Tomike Adeoye, Enioluwa, Veekee James, Alex Unusual, Spyro, and others created a festival atmosphere with music, dance, and cheering.

Cooking on a Grand Scale

According to Baci, the record-breaking feat required the use of a specially crafted pot with a capacity of 22,619 litres, which she aimed to fill up to 80 per cent. She disclosed that the attempt consumed about 5,278 kilogrammes of raw basmati rice, equivalent to 264 bags, although she worked with 250 bags to streamline her process.

Impact and Inspiration

Baci’s achievement has not only strengthened her legacy but also inspired many young Nigerians, especially women, to explore culinary arts as a career and passion. Her previous 2023 cook-a-thon, where she cooked continuously for over 93 hours, had already established her as a national figure and international sensation.

okay.ng reports that her latest success further cements Nigeria’s cultural prominence in global gastronomy and provides another source of pride for the country.