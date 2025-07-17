High Participation Drives Extension of Anambra Voter Registration

An unprecedented surge in the number of new voter sign-ups has prompted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to extend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Anambra State. The electoral body confirmed on Thursday that the exercise, which was originally slated to end today, has now been prolonged by three additional days, concluding on Sunday, July 20, 2025.

INEC’s National Commissioner overseeing Information and Voter Education, Sam Olumekun, issued a statement highlighting the impressive turnout: “As of Wednesday, 16th July 2025, the number of newly registered voters hit 96,085 in just nine days. This averages to over 10,600 daily registrations at the state’s 326 centres.”

Aside from new registrations, 12,595 individuals have requested transfers of their voter status, while 7,061 have sought updates or replacements for missing or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

The commission emphasized, “The CVR in Anambra State ends today. However, in response to appeals from citizens, the Commission hereby extends the exercise for three more days. It will now end on Sunday, 20th July 2025.”





Sam Olumekun expressed satisfaction with the peaceful and orderly conduct at all registration points. He added that INEC remains committed to transparency: “The Commission will display the register for claims and objections by citizens as provided by law, followed by a further clean-up of the data using the Automated Biometric Identification System.” Future updates will include a detailed breakdown by age, gender, occupation, and disability, illuminating, for example, that 58% of the new registrants are women, and more than half are between 18 and 34 years old.

Separately, the Commission disclosed that it has received five new letters of intent from groups aspiring to become political parties, bringing the tally this year to 134. All details, including proposed names and leaderships, have been published online for public scrutiny.

Okay.ng reports that INEC urged all eligible citizens to participate and pledged ongoing transparency regarding electoral processes.