Herdsman kill Farmer in Osun, Youths break into Fulani settlement

An unidentified Fulani herdsman has reportedly hacked a farmer in Ijabe, Osun State, identified as Ridwan, to death on Tuesday, 12th January.

The farmer, Ridwan was working on his farm at Bole village along Iba Road when the herdsman attacked him and killed him.

Sources had it that Ridwan had misunderstanding with the herdsman that killed him sometime last year.

The source source revealed that, Ridwan had accused the herdsman of grazing his cattle on his farm, adding that the two has been on the wrong sides since the incident happened.

The source said; “After the Fulani man had perpetrated the act, and the news of the attack filtered into town, some residents mobilised to the settlement of the Fulani herders and seized three people, including the man accused of committing the crime.

“The three people were beaten to a pulp and were later handed over to the police in Okuku division.”

The spokesperson for the Osun Police Command, Yemisi Opalola, is yet to release a statement about the incident.